Tellers

Responsibilities

Co-custodian of cash and ATMs and Test Keys

Checking of cash vouchers, transfer vouchers and transaction journal

Authorization of cash and transfer transactions within their limits

Confirmation of payment with the customer for the amount above the cashiers’ limit

Repatriation of cash to reserve after the cross entry are properly authorized

Management of the teller line and staff reporting to him/her

Servicing and reconciliation of the ATM

Confirming and balancing of physical cash in and out of the vault

Print and check cashiers’ transaction report and transfer vouchers

Conduct cash surprise check in order to avoid fraud

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field

For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required

Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.