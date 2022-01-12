Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Tellers

Responsibilities

  • Co-custodian of cash and ATMs and Test Keys
  • Checking of cash vouchers, transfer vouchers and transaction journal
  • Authorization of cash and transfer transactions within their limits
  • Confirmation of payment with the customer for the amount above the cashiers’ limit
  • Repatriation of cash to reserve after the cross entry are properly authorized
  • Management of the teller line and staff reporting to him/her
  • Servicing and reconciliation of the ATM
  • Confirming and balancing of physical cash in and out of the vault
  • Print and check cashiers’ transaction report and transfer vouchers
  • Conduct cash surprise check in order to avoid fraud

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field
  • For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required
  • Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

