Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – A family in Gatanga is mourning after a woman and her husband died in a grisly road accident along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The accident happened over the Christmas Holiday in Salama, leaving their three children orphaned.

The deceased couple’s oldest child is only 14 years old.

“Dull moment in Gatanga. An accident happened over the Christmas Holiday in Salama Mombasa – Nairobi Highway.

“Next news 3 Children(Oldest being 14yrs only) will be left with no one to call Mum or Dad.

“Watching the Kids just leaves you in tears,” a social media user wrote and shared photos of the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.