Monday, 17 January 2022 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, is reportedly dating flamboyant city businessman, Jimmy Ngechu.

The controversial TV girl, whose appetite for rich men is well known, was on a date in Naivasha with Jimmy.

Jimmy first came to the limelight last year after he gifted Diana Marua an iPhone 13 on her birthday as Bahati watched.

He flaunts a flamboyant lifestyle on social media and Lillian Muli being a well-known gold-digger, is using the opportunity to chop his money.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.