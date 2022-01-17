Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – Last week, police officers in Mombasa carried out an operation to weed out fake beggars in the central business district.

The operation was launched after members of the public complained of the influx of fake beggars in the busy town.

Police also revealed that the fake beggars, most of whom are homeless, turn into thugs at night.

During the operation, a man who appeared to be handicapped was arrested after police discovered that he had put one of his arms in his trousers to make it appear like he doesn’t have both arms.

He was strategically standing on a busy street with clutches begging from passersby, yet he is physically fit.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.