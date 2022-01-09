Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Maisha Magic actress and former Miss Tourism Kenya Lamu County, Waridi Kenya, has taken to social media to rant after her photos were misused.

In the viral photos, Waridi is photoshopped kissing Raila Odinga and getting mushy with Deputy President William Ruto.

Someone opened a Twitter account using her photos and is misusing them to set a political agenda and ask for favours from politicians.

Waridi has reported the fake account to Twitter but no action has been taken.

Taking to her social media pages, she wrote, I really like when respect is mutual.

“As much as I am a cool person but when it’s this low and stupidly done, I react.

“The person using my pictures on their Twitter is called FelisterWangar7.

“It frustrates me more to see that Twitter doesn’t react even when I reported.

“I request you all to help me to report it. I have handled these cases this week and I feel so tired.

“It’s okay to use my pics on your screen, profile or wherever but not when one is misusing it for evil gain or wrong motives.

“The other one was a lady requesting for monies from politicians and leaders.

“Who else helps someone’s when in this kinda shit? Who handles copyright infringements?

Here are the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.