Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has shocked senior political leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and statehouse officials after hinting that he may work with Deputy President William Ruto

Though Mudavadi is yet to formalise his engagement with DP Ruto, sources say talks are at an advanced stage where the two will publicly announce their pre-election pact in mid-February.

Mudavadi and Ruto’s pact has caused a huge panic and the State House has employed tactics to neutralise the impact of the new political development.

On Tuesday, renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, who has been recruited by State House to demonise Ruto urged Mudavadi not to join the second in command.

Mutahi said the Luhya community will lament and gnash teeth in the next 30 years if Mudavadi agrees to support DP Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

“Luhyas, if you vote for Ruto you will regret for the next thirty years,” Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST