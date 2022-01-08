Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 January 2022 – A middle-aged man stunned those who had turned up at Eldoret Sports Club for a hyped rally hosted by Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA brigade due to his sharp brains and great entrepreneur skills.

He was using solar power to warm eggs that he sold at the venue and made a killing, thanks to the huge crowd that had turned up.

The bicycle that he uses to ply his trade is branded with UDA colours.

Deputy President William Ruto has endeared himself to the youth with his hustler nation narrative and bottom-up economic model.

Ruto believes that every hustle matters.

See the photo of the innovative man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.