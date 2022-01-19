Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for lying to Kenyans that he was the one who designed Thika Superhighway in 2010.

Raila, who spoke on Saturday during the Azimio La Umoja convention at Thika Stadium, said he was the brain behind Thika Superhighway.

“They would fight me for demolishing houses to pave way for construction of the superhighway which is still there to date.

“I have delivered for this nation and I will do even more when I become president,” Raila said.

But, Muturi, who spoke in Gatundu North constituency on Tuesday while popularizing his presidential bid, termed Raila Odinga as a liar, saying he was not among the engineers who designed the mega infrastructure.

“There are leaders who only give history saying ‘mimi ndo nilichora Thika highway’, so what?

“I can challenge you, if you go to the ministry, you will not find his signature.

“Stop lying to us and tell the people what you will do,” Muturi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST