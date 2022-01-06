Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 January 2022 – A man identified as Gachukia Gicheru, who masquerades as a motivational speaker on Facebook, has been conning desperate single women who work abroad, especially in Gulf Countries.

Gachukia was put on the spot after a single mother broke down into tears as she narrated how he conned her all her life savings.

The poor single mother works as a househelp in Bahrain.

He had promised to marry her and even introduced her to fake parents when she jetted into the country.

The notorious man conned her and blocked her in all avenues.

He has a sweet tongue and that’s why he has managed to lure so many women.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.