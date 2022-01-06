Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 6 January 2022 – A young lady is trending after she accidentally exposed her sponsor on social media.
The petite damsel, who is in her early twenties, is dating a man old enough to be her father.
She posted a photo on social media, not knowing that her sponsor was being seen in the background taking a selfie mirror while half-naked.
She deleted the photo but hawk-eyed Netizens had already downloaded it.
She is being subjected to endless trolls after the photo went viral.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>