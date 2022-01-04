Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2021 – A video of popular comedian Eric Omondi getting mushy with KTN anchor Sophia Wanuna has emerged.

The video was allegedly taken during the hyped New Year’s Eve concert headlined by Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens.

Wanuna and Eric were seated at the VIP section where they were busy exchanging saliva.

The sassy TV girl was hiding her face in a cap but she seemed to enjoy Eric Omondi’s company.

Eric has a special appetite for TV girls because most of them are easygoing.

He currently has a baby with former Citizen TV reporter Jacque Maribe.

Here’s a short viral video of the witty comedian getting mushy with Sophia Wanuna.

