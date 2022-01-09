Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto held a mega rally at Eldoret Sports club in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

Thousands of area residents turned up for the rally, where they welcomed the DP and his allies for the function.

The event was organized by area leaders to bless the DP and allow him to crisscross the country and hunt for votes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ababu Namwamba, also attended the rally.

The CAS drummed up support for the DP and declared that he is fully behind the hustler nation.

The former Budalangi MP assured residents of Uasin Gishu that the Western region will back the DP’s quest even as he dismissed a section of leaders from the region who said he will not get any votes in the August polls.

“There are few brokers who are saying that the DP will not get any votes in the Western region.

“I want to tell them that they will be shocked. Western region “hatupangwingiwi”.

“We will vote in the DP massively,” he said.

According to Namwamba, he is in the hustler nation because of the vision the DP has for the country.

He lauded the bottom-up economic model, saying it will address the needs of Kenyans.

“I am here because I also believe that a son of nobody can grow and become somebody.

“The hustler nation is after enabling the ordinary citizens to rise and become somebody,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST