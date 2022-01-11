Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament, Richard Onyonka, has been arrested.

This follows the request by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to probe the MP over statements he made during a political rally.

Onyonka was picked up by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisii Town on Tuesday morning over remarks he made which borders on hate speech and incitement to violence.

The Raila Odinga-allied MP is accused of alleging that there is a plan to evict people from the Rift Valley region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

DCI officers are said to be grilling the Legislator at the Kisii County Police Headquarters before being arraigned in court.

While addressing a crowd in Kisii yesterday, Onyoka dared the DPP to arrest him following the remarks, claiming that they had been misinterpreted.

“I hear there’s a letter written (by the DPP) to the DCI to investigate me. Even if they arrest me or not, I’m a man…,” he stated.

Onyonka’s sentiments were echoed by his Dagoretti North counterpart, Simba Arati, who claimed that the MP was not erratic in his remarks.

He becomes the second sitting politician to be apprehended this year on allegations of making remarks that border incitement and hate speech after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who allegedly told Kalenjins to remove madoadoa (people not supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid) from their midst.

The Kenyan DAILY POST