Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Sir Charles Njonjo, Kenya’s first post-independence attorney general, is dead.

Njonjo, who was popularly known as the Duke of Kabeteshire, passed away peacefully at 5 am on Sunday aged 101, according to his family.

Njonjo, who was known for his signature bespoke suits and English mannerisms, has already been cremated at the Kariokor cemetery in Nairobi.

A family member, identified as Mr. Ngini said, “Charles Njonjo was very clear in his instructions that he be cremated immediately after his death; he didn’t want funeral-related fanfare.

“He wanted to be cremated almost immediately after death.

“So we have fulfilled his wish.”

Njonjo was the only surviving member of the independence Cabinet of founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid tribute to Njonjo, describing him as a “selfless leader” who contributed immensely to Kenya’s independence, helping to shape its destiny.

“The passing away of Hon. Njonjo is a big blow not only to his immediate family, friends and relatives but to all Kenyans and indeed, the entire African continent because of his leading role in the founding of the Kenyan nation at independence,” Uhuru said in a statement from State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.