Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 January 2022 – A young lady has decided to mark her territory by forcing her sponsor to ink her name on his chest.

She shared a video of her sponsor being worked on in a tattoo parlour and displayed her name Miriam after it was inked on the sponsor’s chest.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions online after it went viral.

“Sponsors have now decided to be romantic after realizing money is never enough,” a social media user reacted to the video.

Some predicted that their relationship will end in premium tears while others said that the young lady might have used ‘Juju’ to confuse her sponsor.

Below is the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.