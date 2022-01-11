Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Sales Attendants
Role Purpose:
- Responsible for welcoming customers, learning product information, selling merchandise, maintaining the displays and assist customers by providing the customers with a great shopping experience.
Accountabilities
Customer Services
- Ensure personal presence on the floor and aid customers in locating merchandise.
- Take customers through all products and provide maximum information.
- Recommend on the merchandise to be delivered from GD4/store when merchandise is not on the floor.
- Direct and escorts customers to the item testing area or to the cashier.
- Close the sale at minimum discount and peruse through the sales/delivery notes.
- Provide customer feedback on completion of the sale.
- Share information to customers on the offers available.
- Inform the customers about purchasing incentives.
Section & Product management
- Ensure that the section is fully stocked and arranged in the sales area in an orderly manner.
- Replenish stock from stores or go down when it reaches the reorder level.
- Supervise and ensure that merchandize is dust free.
- Ensure good housekeeping is maintained and all products are priced & have all feature codes.
- Ensure all stock under your custody is balanced monthly.
Credit Control Management
- Follow up on payments from customers based on report received from Credit Control.
Qualification
- A minimum of Certificate in Sales, Marketing, Customer care or equivalent.
- Sales training or exposure in a similar role in retail environment will be an added advantage.
- At least 1 year experience in a sales environment preferably in retail.
- Must be friendly with a pleasant and engaging personality.
- Should be physically fit as the job requires standing most of the day and the individual may be required to lift large amounts of stock.
- Should have visual acuity to determine accuracy, neatness and thoroughness of work assigned, and determine safety of workplace surroundings for themselves and guests.
- Should be cooperative and understand customer needs and wants after a brief discussion with the customer. People in this profession are convincing and have a positive influence on the customer or client.
- Should be well-organized and detailed-oriented.
- Should have basic knowledge of inventory management.
- Should be of a smart appearance and articulate.
- Should be able to work under pressure.
Key Skills:
- Good selling skills.
- Good negotiation and influencing skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Teamwork and Collaboration
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th January 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Sales Attendants”
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>