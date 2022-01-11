Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Sales Attendants

Role Purpose:

Responsible for welcoming customers, learning product information, selling merchandise, maintaining the displays and assist customers by providing the customers with a great shopping experience.

Accountabilities

Customer Services

Ensure personal presence on the floor and aid customers in locating merchandise.

Take customers through all products and provide maximum information.

Recommend on the merchandise to be delivered from GD4/store when merchandise is not on the floor.

Direct and escorts customers to the item testing area or to the cashier.

Close the sale at minimum discount and peruse through the sales/delivery notes.

Provide customer feedback on completion of the sale.

Share information to customers on the offers available.

Inform the customers about purchasing incentives.

Section & Product management

Ensure that the section is fully stocked and arranged in the sales area in an orderly manner.

Replenish stock from stores or go down when it reaches the reorder level.

Supervise and ensure that merchandize is dust free.

Ensure good housekeeping is maintained and all products are priced & have all feature codes.

Ensure all stock under your custody is balanced monthly.

Credit Control Management

Follow up on payments from customers based on report received from Credit Control.

Qualification

A minimum of Certificate in Sales, Marketing, Customer care or equivalent.

Sales training or exposure in a similar role in retail environment will be an added advantage.

At least 1 year experience in a sales environment preferably in retail.

Must be friendly with a pleasant and engaging personality.

Should be physically fit as the job requires standing most of the day and the individual may be required to lift large amounts of stock.

Should have visual acuity to determine accuracy, neatness and thoroughness of work assigned, and determine safety of workplace surroundings for themselves and guests.

Should be cooperative and understand customer needs and wants after a brief discussion with the customer. People in this profession are convincing and have a positive influence on the customer or client.

Should be well-organized and detailed-oriented.

Should have basic knowledge of inventory management.

Should be of a smart appearance and articulate.

Should be able to work under pressure.

Key Skills:

Good selling skills.

Good negotiation and influencing skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Teamwork and Collaboration

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th January 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Sales Attendants”