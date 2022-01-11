Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: Sales Attendants

Role Purpose:

  • Responsible for welcoming customers, learning product information, selling merchandise, maintaining the displays and assist customers by providing the customers with a great shopping experience.

Accountabilities                       

Customer Services

  • Ensure personal presence on the floor and aid customers in locating merchandise.
  • Take customers through all products and provide maximum information.
  • Recommend on the merchandise to be delivered from GD4/store when merchandise is not on the floor.
  • Direct and escorts customers to the item testing area or to the cashier.
  • Close the sale at minimum discount and peruse through the sales/delivery notes.
  • Provide customer feedback on completion of the sale.
  • Share information to customers on the offers available.
  • Inform the customers about purchasing incentives.

Section & Product management

  • Ensure that the section is fully stocked and arranged in the sales area in an orderly manner.
  • Replenish stock from stores or go down when it reaches the reorder level.
  • Supervise and ensure that merchandize is dust free.
  • Ensure good housekeeping is maintained and all products are priced & have all feature codes.
  • Ensure all stock under your custody is balanced monthly.

Credit Control Management

  • Follow up on payments from customers based on report received from Credit Control.

Qualification

  • A minimum of Certificate in Sales, Marketing, Customer care or equivalent.
  • Sales training or exposure in a similar role in retail environment will be an added advantage.
  • At least 1 year experience in a sales environment preferably in retail.
  • Must be friendly with a pleasant and engaging personality.
  • Should be physically fit as the job requires standing most of the day and the individual may be required to lift large amounts of stock.
  • Should have visual acuity to determine accuracy, neatness and thoroughness of work assigned, and determine safety of workplace surroundings for themselves and guests.
  • Should be cooperative and understand customer needs and wants after a brief discussion with the customer. People in this profession are convincing and have a positive influence on the customer or client.
  • Should be well-organized and detailed-oriented.
  • Should have basic knowledge of inventory management.
  • Should be of a smart appearance and articulate.
  • Should be able to work under pressure.

Key Skills:

  • Good selling skills.
  • Good negotiation and influencing skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Teamwork and Collaboration

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th January 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Sales Attendants”

