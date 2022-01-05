Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed reports claiming he is on the verge of forming a coalition with Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing the press on Wednesday morning, Mudavadi, who is also a principal of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said he has not held talks with Ruto as the DP has been claiming in public rallies.

Musalia also maintained that OKA leaders are still united despite speculations that some are allied to DP Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The former Deputy Prime Minister further announced that he is still in the presidential race despite some claims that he has endorsed Ruto’s bid.

“OKA is united and intact. I urge fellow Kenyans to exercise patience and sobriety.

“Matters of the leadership of this country are closest to my heart.

“I cannot allow myself and my political associates to gamble with the lives of Kenyans.

“I still affirm my Presidential bid,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST