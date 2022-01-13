Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – George Natembeya, who resigned on Wednesday as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, has been redeployed to the Office of the President (OOP) in Nairobi.

A statement issued by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, on Wednesday evening, revealed that Natembeya has been replaced by Makueni County Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Maalim.

Kibicho also said Natembeya will replace William Kangethe Thuku who has been working at the Office of the President.

Thuku was appointed Nairobi regional commissioner while Isaiah Aregai Nakoru, who was the Eastern Regional Commissioner, was transferred to Western Region as the Commissioner.

Western Regional Commissioner, Esther Wamuyu Maina, has been moved to Central where she will serve in the same capacity.

After serving at the Office of the President for the next 30 days, Natembeya will take a short leave before hitting the campaign in Trans Nzoia County.

“From here I will go back to Nairobi to prepare myself and take a short leave before proceeding to Trans-Nzoia to heed to the calls of Wananchi to serve them as governor,” Natembeya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST