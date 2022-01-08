Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 8, 2022 – In a rather surprising turn of events, Embattled Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and her Murang’a counterpart, Sabina Chege, have allegedly joined Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party.

This was announced by Kuria himself earlier today where he unveiled a poster of them.

Former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has also joined the CCM Party, according to Kuria, who is undergoing treatment in Dubai.

The Gatundu South legislator sparked mixed reactions from netizens after putting up posters of the aforementioned politicians on his social media pages.

The posters, which had CCK’s logo and colors, had many guessing whether the politicians had joined the party which was registered by Kuria following his ouster from the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) in July 2021.

Ngirici, who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, ditched the party and had been traversing the country with Deputy President William Ruto, until December last year when she ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On the other hand, Sabina Chege, on January 6, threatened to ditch the Jubilee Party in thirty days if the political outfit was not re-launched.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the lawmaker revealed that she was getting tired of waiting for the party to rebrand.

Further, she explained that many politicians, including herself, had delayed printing materials that they will use to campaign because the party had taken too long to re-launch.

