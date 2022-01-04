Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is a sick man after testing positive for the Omicron version of COVID-19.

The DP tested positive for the Omicron version of Covid-19 yesterday but has refused to quarantine himself and is now endangering lives.

According to sources, Ruto told his team that he cannot afford to quarantine himself as ODM Leader Raila Odinga and other rivals continue to campaign.

He vowed never to be put down by the virus as he will continue with his campaigns regardless of health status.

This comes hours after he was heckled in Trans Nzoia, forcing him to cancel his rally midway.

Also tested positive is his foot soldier and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

However, unlike Ruto, Ichungwa has agreed to quarantine himself for the next 10 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST