Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, is yet to record a statement with the police over his alleged kidnapping and subsequent torture later last year.

This was revealed by the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, who disclosed that they are still waiting for Itumbi to record a statement 26 days after his alleged abduction.

“We are still waiting for him to record an official statement on his account of events as investigations continue into the alleged abduction,” said Mutyambai while responding to a tweep.

The controversial blogger was allegedly kidnapped on the evening of Thursday, December 23, by three men whom he identified as police officers while leaving a barbershop in the Thindigua area on Kiambu Road.

Hours later, Itumbi was allegedly dumped by the roadside alive but with a few bruises which he claimed were inflicted on him by the abductors.

He blamed Mutyambai for his abduction and torture.

