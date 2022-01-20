Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has accidentally spilled the beans on his Sunday meeting, where he is expected to make a landmark declaration that will shake the entire country.

According to a poster of the event, he has shared on his social media handles, the ANC leader is expected to launch his second stab at the presidency on January 23, a signal that he won’t join any camp.

“The grand march to a better future,” Mudavadi captioned the poster about his event.

The ANC leader had left Kenyan’s speculating on what he is about to do on Sunday.

Some said he might join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp whom he has been accused of working closely with while others said he will be announcing his exit from OKA.

Last week, the ANC leader missed a crucial meeting of the One Kenya Alliance that was held in Elementaita Naivasha.

He said he was held up in preparation for his party’s NDC meeting to be held on Sunday.

Musalia, who is a principal of OKA, is expected to unveil his political future on Sunday, a move that is likely to deal a blow to OKA in the event he leaves the alliance.

With Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka maintaining that he must be a presidential candidate and the ANC members saying they won’t back him, the end of OKA is seemingly imminent.

