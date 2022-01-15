Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, has today surprised Jubilee Party supporters after he admitted that the party is no longer popular in Mt Kenya due to political inroads by Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at Thika during the Azimio La Umoja meeting on Saturday, Kimunya said the ruling party has continued to lose followers who have fallen into the trap of political cons and thieves who have poisoned their minds.

In regards to what DP Ruto is doing ahead of the August Poll, Kimunya said that it’s indeed sad that some desperate leaders have continued to force people to dissolve their political parties so that he can be the boss.

Also, Kimunya claimed that it’s not pleasing at all to see a leader who promised to deliver laptops, Industrial attachments, as well as employment opportunities, continues to lie to Kenyans again.

Kimunya concluded by urging Kenyans and especially Mt Kenya electorate to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August since he is the only candidate who can unite Kenyans and continue President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s development agenda.

