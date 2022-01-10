Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Barely eight months to the August 9th General Election, details have emerged on why President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Interior CS Fred Matang’i are reportedly skeptical about ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidency.

According to Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, Uhuru and Matiang’i don’t want Raila as president.

Waruguru revealed this while attending Deputy President William Ruto political rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

Waruguru shocked the country when she said that Uhuru and Matiang’i are not yet willing to support Raila fully.

She claimed that Uhuru and Matiang’i don’t like the ODM supremo since he is not a worthy competitor against Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential polls.

“Can I tell you a secret? That man Raila Odinga, the president, and Matiang’I don’t want him.

“It is because they lack an alternative that gives Ruto a competition,” she said.

At the same time, Waruguru revealed that she rejected a political proposal from Azimio la Umoja which was made to her by Junet Muhammed and accepted that of William Ruto because he is visionary and understands how poverty, unemployment, and hunger are defined.

“I want to give a disclaimer of Honorable Sudi, I am not a lady to be seduced by Junet Muhamed, he is not my size.

“I look for tall, dark, and handsome men. The only man who has seduced me politically is William Ruto, one who understands youths have no jobs, university HELB, and maternity fee,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST