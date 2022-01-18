Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Social media is awash with a chilling CCTV footage of two thugs robbing a shell petrol station attendant.

The daring thugs ambushed the attendant after he finished fuelling their car and robbed him clean before speeding away with an undisclosed amount of money.

It’s now emerging that the unidentified thugs have been carrying out criminal activities using the same car.

They were reportedly captured on CCTV robbing pedestrians in Shanzu Estate in Mombasa.

“Same car captured on CCTV. They robbed pedestrians in Shanzu Estate,” a Twitter user posted and shared photos of the same car they used when robbing a petrol station attendant.

DCI should swing into action and arrest these miscreants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.