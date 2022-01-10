Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a major blow after details emerged that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnstone Muthama, is on his way out of the wheelbarrow party.

According to impeccable sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta met Muthama two weeks ago and convinced the former Machakos Senator to dump UDA and join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

The President met Muthama at a Limuru restaurant that is owned by Uhuru’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta.

Others who attended the meeting include Machakos gubernatorial aspirant, Wavinya Ndeti and Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu.

Muthama was conspicuously missing during Ruto’s rally in Eldoret on Saturday and this may mean the President convinced him to dump the wheelbarrow party.

“Johnson Muthama with Kaluki Ngilu and Wavinya Ndeti met the president At Green Experience a restaurant in Limuru 2 weeks ago.

“The restaurant is run by the daughter of the president. Muthama was missing in UDA’S rally in Eldoret and other Uda events since,” the source intimated.

