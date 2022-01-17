Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, is having sleepless nights after Deputy President William Ruto embraced his competitor in the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

On December 30th last year, the DP was spotted together with Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, during a football tournament at Mumias Sports Complex.

Impeccable sources say during that time, the DP told Malala who is an Amani National Congress party member and a close ally of ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi, that he will support his gubernatorial bid in 2022.

This is despite the fact that Khalwale is DP’s point man in Western Kenya and also a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) member.

With the new political developments, Khalwale, who is now a lone ranger in politics, is rethinking his support for Ruto and is now fishing for a new party that he will challenge Malala with and not UDA because of betrayal.

A source close to Khalwale says he may soon join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement to go Mano a mano with Malala who was endorsed by DP Ruto.

