Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – The Kiambaa Church massacre happened with the full knowledge of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who claimed that Raila had received intelligence on the looming massacre days before it happened.

Kuria narrated that Raila, acting on the intelligence, put in place measures to prevent it but his plans were unsuccessful.

The outspoken Legislator took to his social media pages where he revealed that Raila had confided in him on the nature of intelligence he had received from the British spies and BBC.

According to Kuria, Raila had planned a political rally to preach peace in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu but Deputy President William Ruto asked him to reschedule it.

“On several occasions, Raila has narrated to me how he was warned by British Intelligence and the BBC of a massive march by armed warriors from Kerio Valley towards Burnt Forest on the eve of Kiambaa massacre in 2007.”

“They planned a pre-emptive peace mission in Eldoret the following day, but were prevailed to postpone by a Pentagon member to give space for a ‘major operation’.”

“Only for Kiambaa to happen on the fateful day.”

“My point is, those tales will not help anyone after people die.”

“Our demand for peaceful elections is non-negotiable,” Kuria stated.

Kuria made the comments as he pleaded with Raila and Deputy President William Ruto to prevail upon their supporters and urge them to desist from violence and disrupting opponents’ rallies.

His sentiments come after chaos erupted on Sunday during Ruto’s Rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East.

