Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is at loggerheads with Gideon Moi-led KANU over his push for the party to join ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja ahead of the August General Election.

This is after Atwoli vowed to lead KANU members to Azimio la Umoja, something that did not go down well with Gideon.

In a statement, Gideon, through KANU National Organising Secretary Abdurahman Bafadhil, accused Atwoli of insubordination by claiming that some party members were appealing to him to urge the party leadership to convene a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where they will officially decide to join Raila-led Azimio la Umoja.

Bafadhil further accused Atwoli of exercising authority he does not have by attempting to convene the NDC.

He termed Atwoli’s statement as unfortunate and misguided, claiming they were made either out of ignorance of the party’s constitution or mischief.

“It’s important to note that at the end of September last year, the party held a duly constituted NDC at the Bomas of Kenya, and Mr. Atwoli did not attend.

“Had he attended, he would have participated in the legitimate decision-making process to chart the way forward for the party as did the bona fide delegates in attendance,” Bafadhil said.

He further urged Atwoli to concentrate on his role in COTU and should stop engaging the party’s politics.

“Mr. Atwoli knows too well that if indeed he is a senior member of the party as he claims, and who wishes to play a useful role, he has direct access to the leadership of the party whereupon he can give his advice. He, therefore, does not necessarily have to mount public platforms of other political formations to issue statements that cannot be justified,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST