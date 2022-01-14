Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, has rejected his latest redeployment to the Office of the President (OOP).

Natembeya, who recently resigned to focus on his Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat, had been redeployed to Uhuru’s office to finish his 30-day notice period.

Speaking during an interview, Natembeya said he will not be taking the new assignment at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office.

He said has accrued many leave days that will serve as resignation notice while some will be utilized in the clearance process.

“I’ve resigned from the government and I’m not taking the new position at the president’s office.

“I have enough leave days to serve notice,” he said.

Natembeya further explained that he was moved to the Office of the President so as to allow him time to clear from the service and prepare his pension documents before leaving the service completely.

Natembeya resigned on Wednesday to contest in the coming August General Election, stating that the time has come for him to focus his energy on his ambition of becoming the next Trans-Nzoia governor.

“My rivals have been asking me to quit office and face them in Trans Nzoia.

“As from Wednesday, I will hang my boots to teach them about leadership,” Natembeya said.

