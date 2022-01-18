Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, is now playing politics after he moved to complicate the State House matrix for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9th General Election.

This is after he pressured the court to move with speed to indict Ruto’s possible running mate and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua over graft.

According to reports, Haji now wants the Ksh7.4 billion graft case against Rigathi Gachagua heard before September 2022.

State Prosecutor, Vera Hamisa, representing the DPP, claims that justice will not be served if the matter is heard in September.

She says that according to court guidelines, economic crime cases should be finalized within three years and, therefore, time will be limited after September.

“The prosecution will be calling 40 witnesses in the matter and we would have lost nine months between now and September if the dates are not reviewed,” Hamisa said.

The application, which was made before Chief Magistrate R. Makungu, was strongly opposed by the defense’s team, claiming that the DPP has ambushed them with such an application without consultation.

Gachagua’s lawyer Amos Kisilu told the court to dismiss the application by the prosecution, asking the magistrate not to entertain such.

“The DPP cannot feel unsatisfied with the dates that the court has already set for this matter.

“Our diaries are full with other matters between now and September,” Kisilu said.

The Mathira MP is alleged to have received Ksh7.4 billion in his three bank accounts at Rafiki Microfinance Bank, funds which were allegedly deposited between 2013 and 2020.

The MP, who is out on a cash bail of Ksh 12 million, is charged alongside nine others.

