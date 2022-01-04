Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Mwende Gatabaki, wife of renowned economist and former National Super Alliance(NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has surprised Kenyans after she begged Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, to allow her to vie for Kiambu gubernatorial seat using the Chama Cha Kazi(CCK) party.

Mwende was begging Kuria although her husband is a senior strategist in Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential campaigns and also one of the founders of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Now, Kenyans are wondering why Ndii cannot convince his wife to vie for the seat using UDA since he has been branding Moses Kuria and other small party owners in Mt Kenya region as ‘partyprenuers’’

Here is a screenshot of Mwende Gatabaki begging Moses Kuria to issue her with a CCK party ticket to vie for the Kiambu Governor’s seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.