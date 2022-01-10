Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 January 2022 – Despite heavy police presence in Lamu, Alshaaab terrorists are roaming freely at night, causing panic among the residents.

A concerned resident has shared CCTV footage of suspected members of the Alshabaab terror group trying to break into a shop at Hindi Town.

They were armed with AK-47’s.

She wondered why the terrorists are roaming freely in the town despite the Government deploying a contingent of security officers to the area following last week’s terror attack that left six people dead.

Those who live in Hindi Town are advised to be on the lookout.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.