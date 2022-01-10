Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has changed tune regarding his earlier prediction on Deputy President William Ruto over the upcoming August 9th polls.

Addressing the press yesterday, Atwoli stated that his statements regarding Ruto’s presidential bid have been misquoted.

The fierce trade unionist stated that no one could block Ruto from becoming the president if he won the election in August.

Atwoli has been an ardent critic of Ruto and has openly expressed that the DP could not become the president on numerous occasions amidst criticism from Ruto’s camp.

“I have never said that Ruto will not be allowed to become a president after the August General Elections.

“If he wins, who am I to say that he cannot become a president?”

“I have never said if Ruto wins elections he will not be allowed to become President.

“I have never used such terms. If you have won elections you have won,” Atwoli stated.

According to Atwoli, he had always meant that the DP would not get enough votes to win the elections during the August polls.

However, he insisted that no one would block the DP from ascending to power if he won in a verifiable election.

“What I have said time and again is that people will come out in large numbers to vote and Ruto will not garner numbers to make him president.

“If in case he wins the elections, it is his constitutional right to be president in a democratic country,” he stated.

Nonetheless, Atwoli cautioned the electorate against voting for the DP, stating that they will regret it if they ignore his advice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.