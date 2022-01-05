Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Guardian Angel walked down the aisle with Esther Musila on Tuesday, in an invite-only wedding hosted at a popular garden in Thome Estate, Nairobi.

The wedding coincided with the singer’s 33rd birthday.

It’s now emerging that none of Guardian Angel’s family members attended the wedding, including his own mother.

They turned down the invitation because they are opposed to his union with Esther Musila, who is old enough to be his mother.

They feel that Esther is taking advantage of Guardian Angel and ever since they fell in love, Esther has never visited Guardian Angel’s relatives.

“None of the family members from Guardian’s side attended while Esther’s sisters and brothers came.

“Guardian’s family is opposed to his union with Esther because of their huge age difference.

“Even his mother is not happy,” a source revealed.

“Remember the wedding was not supposed to be private.

“They had earlier hinted on having a wedding of the year which they had postponed twice.

“The shame of Guardian’s family not attending killed the plan for a “wedding of the year” the source added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.