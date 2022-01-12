Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has lambasted Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, for lying to the public that she was humiliated by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies and edged out of UDA by force.

Speaking yesterday, Kang’ata denied the reasons Ngirici gave for her decamping from UDA, arguing that no one summoned her in a bid to persuade her to shelve her Kirinyaga gubernatorial ambitions in favor of Governor Anne Waiguru.

He asserted that the UDA Party is determined to give free and fair nominations, noting that Ngirici had the liberty to seek nominations to win over Waiguru.

“As to the reasons she gave they are not true no one has approached her to drop her bid but even if indeed there are people who did that, she had the liberty to say NO and proceed to seek nominations to fight with Governor Waiguru on a free and fair nomination,” stated Kang’ata.

“You cannot really control how people perceive you or the decisions they will make.

“I am very aware that Ngirici is a very sober leader who is able to make her own decisions.

“It’s on her own account that she decided to vacate UDA despite spending so much time in building the party, there’s nothing we can do,” he added.

Ngirici announced her exit from Ruto’s party in December, claiming that she was nudged to pave way for her competitor, Anne Waiguru after she decamped from the Jubilee party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST