Friday, 14 January 2022 – Social media has erupted after a flashy Ferrari 458 Spider was spotted in Nairobi.

The car’s number plate had the name ‘Spider’ inscribed and word has it that it’s owned by a youthful Tanzanian businessman from the wealthy Bakhresa family, that runs several lucrative businesses in the neighbouring country.

The wealthy businessman makes frequent trips to Nairobi to inspect his businesses.

According to an online search, the flashy Ferrari cost between Ksh 20 Million to Sh 30 Million ( pretax).

The high-end car has a top speed of 317km/hr.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.