Thursday, 6 January 2022 – According to this lady, a woman is likely to enjoy sex as she grows older.

She claims that when a woman hits 30, the libido increases and sex becomes sweeter.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Coitus in your 30s slaps different, it’s liberating and freeing too.

“Makes you realize that what you were doing in your 20s is just mathogothanio plus the libido is to die for.

“To great orgasms this year and onwards,’’ she wrote.

Do you agree with her sentiments?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.