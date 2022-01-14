Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 January 2022 – Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has reportedly parted ways with his wife Eddah.

A source close to the singer reached out to Tea Master Edgar Obare and revealed that he left their matrimonial home in Kahawa along Thika Road and rented another house along Kiambu Road.

His wife has made his life a living hell, prompting him to walk out for the sake of his mental health.

“He has left their home for Eddah and rented another house along Kiambu Road,” the source revealed.

He has allegedly been spotted bringing in different ladies to his new house along Kiambu Road.

He is also not on good terms with his baby mama Karen Nyamu.

Below is a screenshot by Edgar exposing Samidoh’s marital woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.