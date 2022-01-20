Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Notorious gold fraudster, Jared Otieno, is set to vie for a political seat in this year’s general election.

The flamboyant fraudster, who has been arrested several times and dragged to court for engaging in fake gold deals, announced recently that he is vying for Homa Bay Gubernatorial seat on ODM ticket.

Jared has been laying low after receiving a lot of bad press due to his criminal court cases but over the past several months, he has been a permanent fixture in Homa Bay County, where he moves around dishing out either money or goodies through his Jared Kiasa Empowerment Programme, a charity he runs.

The first time Jared Otieno’s name surfaced in public was in 2015 when he arrived with all the flamboyance money could buy to pay bride price for his fiancée in Meru County.

It later emerged that he is a notorious fraudster masquerading as a businessman.

Interestingly, Homabay residents have welcomed him with open arms, despite his criminal history.

See the photos below.

