Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA brigade are bracing themselves for another round of battle against their opponents – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga – over the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill which was controversially passed in the National Assembly yesterday despite the DP’s efforts to stall it.

The Bill, which has the blessings of Uhuru and Raila, is now headed to the Senate for another debate.

However, Ruto allies have stated that they will move to court if the Bill sails through in the Senate.

The Bill was passed in the National Assembly yesterday after amendments by the DP allies failed to sail through before the floor of the house as pro-handshake MPs flexed their muscles in a show of numbers.

In a statement report to Speaker Justin Muturi, Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya announced that the house had voted to pass the Bill which was in its Third reading stage.

“Hon. Speaker, I beg to report that the Committee of the Whole House has considered the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill (NA Bill No. 56 of 2021) and approved the same with amendments,” she stated.

