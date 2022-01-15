Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged on why former Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto and not ODM leader Raila Odinga, ahead of August polls.

Speaking during an interview, the Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary said that President Uhuru Kenyatta played a great role in his decision to drum up support for DP Ruto.

He alleged that Uhuru told him that he would embark on his 5 year-last term, after which he will pass the mantle to Ruto since he considered him a good leader worthy of making the country better and safeguarding his legacy since he understood the Jubilee party agenda.

“For me it is only natural to continue my 2017 decision through Ruto.”

Even the Bible teaches me that you will harvest what you sow.”

“Why would anyone else harvest from the Jubilee vision where he did not plant?”

“These people planted chaos and violence, fake swearing-in in the desert and now want to harvest from UhuRuto vision?”

“Is this just even before God?”

“For me the man who understands the UhuRuto vision best is the person who was part of its formulation.”

“That person is William Ruto,” Ababu said.

