Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – The family of the late Charles Mugane Njonjo has come out to share details of his last moments before his demise yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his son-in-law, Carey Ngini, revealed that the ‘Duke of Kabeteshire’ as Njonjo was commonly referred to, was full of life on Saturday, spending the New Year with them.

The same night, Njonjo engaged his son-in-law among other family members in lengthy conversations on a wide range of topics.

During that time, he started showing some signs of weakness while speaking to the family but proceeded to sleep.

But at around 5.15 am, Sunday, January 2, he started experiencing difficulties in breathing. His personal doctor, David Silverstein, who also served late President Daniel Moi, declared him dead a few minutes later.

According to Nagini, his death was a peaceful one and took his last breathe surrounded by his family members.

“His passing was peaceful as he was surrounded by his family members,” Ngini stated.

“On New Year’s day, we had some interesting conversations together.

“His memory was well but he showed some signs of weakness,” he added.

The late veteran politician also issued strict instructions to the family ordering them to cremate his remains immediately after his death is confirmed, a promise that the family honoured.

“He was very clear of what he wanted in death. Part of those instructions was that he should be cremated immediately after his passing.”

“He didn’t want any funfair or any celebration. He did not want what goes on in funerals offered to people of his stature,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST