Monday, January 3, 2022 – United States-based Law Professor and activist, Makau Mutua, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto could abolish presidential term limits if elected the next president.

Venting on Twitter, Mutua, an ardent supporter of ODM Leader Raila Odinga, noted that it will be hard for the 55-year-old to only rule for 10 years.

According to him, the DP will create a deeply corrupt one-man dictatorship if elected and will suspend the constitution.

He warned Kenyans against electing Ruto in the August polls, saying the DP, who has been rooting for the formation of a national party, would not only detain and exile perceived critics but would also make Kenya a one-party state.

“I fear that if elected President DP William Ruto will abolish term limits, create a deeply corrupt one-man dictatorship and a one-party ethnostate, kill the press, end judicial independence, detain and exile real/perceived critics, and subject dissenters to unspeakable acts,” he said in a Tweet.

Mutua’s remarks come on the backdrop of a revelation made by ODM Leader Raila Odinga that he will not stay in power for too long should he succeed the retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I don’t dream of staying in power forever but I want to live good leadership for the future generation to come,” Raila said while popularizing his Azimio La Umoa Movement in Kwale County.

