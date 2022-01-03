Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has made a solemn promise to her constituents if she beats Anne Waiguru for governor in this years’ General Election.

Speaking at a church service that was attended by representatives of the affected health workers, Ngirici, who recently ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), pledged to over 300 health workers who were rendered jobless by Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration that they will get their jobs back.

She vowed to reinstate all of them immediately she ascends to power in August.

Ngirici made the promise after being moved by the plight of the medics, where it emerged that others had passed on while some were left battling different mental illnesses.

“When I become the governor of Kirinyaga County, you don’t have to write application letters, you will all be reinstated,” Ngirici stated.

Waiguru had refused to recall the medics despite intervention by the local branch of Kenya Civil Servants Union.

She dismissed their call, instead requesting the national government to recruit new medics and post them to the County since the County has no County Service Board.

“Without a Public Service Board to recruit the required medics, then my government is left with no option other than to seek for the intervention of the national government so that our people would not continue suffering more so at this point and time when we have to fight against the coronavirus,” she explained.

Waiguru expressed optimism that the national government will recruit other medics to render service to the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST