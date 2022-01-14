Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 January 2022 – A middle-aged man almost lost his life after he was caught stealing during Ruto’s tour in Kasarani.

Irate UDA supporters descended on him with heavy kicks and blows outside Kasarani Police station and almost lynched him.

Luckily, he managed to escape before the worst happened as seen in the video below.

There was also drama in Roysambu after Ruto saved a young man from the hands of an irate police officer, who is part of his security detail.

The cop confronted the man after he attempted to heckle the Deputy President when he was addressing his supporters.

Ruto pleaded with the cop not to harass the young man.

See the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.