Friday, January 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday caught up in a scuffle at Governor Hillary Barchok’s office in Bomet.

This is after he was spotted jostling among opposing supporters after former Governor Isaac Ruto was denied entry into the governor’s place where the DP was meeting local leaders.

Barchok has since apologized to Ruto over the embarrassing incident.

“On behalf of the people of Bomet, I apologize to the Deputy President for the embarrassment we exposed him to,” stated the Governor.

“This relates to the foolish competition we are having (with Isaac Ruto). Our people are not happy and some have even lined up demonstrations as a message to us,” added Barchok.

The Governor also claimed that youth wielding weapons had been sent to disrupt the meeting, but did not have their way as many supporters at the rally chose to be peaceful.

“We are a peace-loving county. We haven’t had any incidences and our commitment as a county government is to always maintain peace.

“I want to thank the people of Bomet who also resolved not to retaliate any attacks,” he stated.

