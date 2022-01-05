Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has pitched a tent in Western Kenya, where he is popularising his presidential bid and his bottom-up economic model.

In the next 8 days, Ruto, 54, will hold 40 rallies in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga counties, where he will try to hunt for votes to fill his presidential basket during the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election.

Ruto’s trip to Mulembe Nation seems to have rattled revered blogger, Robert Alai, who accused the second in command of importing Ugandans to Kenya, where they are issued with National Identity cards to vote in the August poll.

Alai, who is also Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party’s social media adviser, asked the National Intelligence Service(NIS) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to investigate the importation of voters from Uganda especially in Mt Elgon and some areas of Busia County.

“NIS and @DCI_Kenyashould investigate why many people from Uganda are suddenly getting imported into Mount Elgon and given Kenyan IDs.

﻿Ruto is importing Ugandans to vote for him. Busia and Mount Elgon will play a huge part,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

