Monday, January 10, 2022 – A scrupulous crackdown on illegal immigrants believed to have been smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries has this evening seen the arrest of 91 Ethiopian nationals at a house within the Milimani area of Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Preliminary investigations by police reveals that the 91, (of whom 44 are juveniles) were ferried to the location onboard a trailer, and were being held temporarily as the smugglers sought means to sneak them to another country.

The DCI, however, is probing further into the case owing to the recent influx of immigrants, with the aim of paralyzing probable human trafficking activities and nab the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been booked in various police stations for interrogation and other legal procedures.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.