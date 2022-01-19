Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has predicted the number of votes Deputy President William Ruto will get from the Mt Kenya region during the August 9th General Election.

Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Waiguru, who appeared in an interview on Kameme TV on Wednesday morning, said DP Ruto who has been embraced by the Mt Kenya electorate will get 82 percent of the total votes.

The first time governor said Mt Kenya residents have rejected Raila Odinga and his Azimio La Umoja movement and he will get less than 10% of the votes in the vote-rich region.

Waiguru further said Mt Kenya people owe William Ruto a promise which they made together with President Uhuru Kenyatta during a previous campaign when the ‘Head of State’ said ‘Yangu Kumi na ya Ruto Kumi”

The Kenyan DAILY POST